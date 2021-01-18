Sean McDermott: We have to prepare for both quarterbacks

USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes is in the concussion protocol, which means there’s a chance he may not start Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Bills.

Even with reports out of Kansas City seeming positive on the quarterback’s prognosis, Bills head coach Sean McDermott isn’t taking any changes when it comes to his team’s preparation.

“We’ve got work to do to prepare. Certainly have a lot of respect for Patrick and how he plays the game and what he adds to their offense,” McDermott said Monday, via Matt Parrino of NYup.com. “They’re so good with the weapons they have around Patrick. Andy does such a good job — they’re well-coached, that we got to prepare for the system. We’ve got to prepare for both quarterbacks and that’s why we have a lot of work to do this week.”

Both quarterbacks, of course, being Mahomes and backup Chad Henne.

Henne acquitted himself well in the Chiefs’ victory over Cleveland on Sunday. Entering the game midway through the third quarter, Henne finished 6-of-8 passing for 66 yards with an interception. He also had two carries for 12 yards.

Mahomes was 21-of-30 passing for 255 yards with a touchdown passing and rushing before he exited.