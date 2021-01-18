Texans complete interviews with four head coaching candidates

Getty Images

The Texans announced they have completed four interviews with head coaching candidates.

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Ravens assistant head coach/receivers coach David Culley, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talked to the Texans as they search for a replacement for Bill O’Brien.

The Texans hired Nick Caserio to replace O’Brien as General Manager.

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis also are under consideration. Brandon Staley, who was on the Texans’ list, accepted the Chargers’ head coaching job Sunday.

Bieniemy has drawn the most attention because of Deshaun Watson‘s recommendation the team talk to the Chiefs’ assistant coach.