Tom Brady to play in 14th conference championship game

Getty Images

Tom Brady has played in 13 AFC Championship Games. Now he’ll play in his first NFC Championship Game.

Brady and the Buccaneers advanced to the NFC Championship on Sunday, meaning Brady has lapped the field: He’ll be the starter in his 14th conference championship game, twice as many as any other quarterback in NFL history.

Joe Montana, who started seven conference championships is in second place. John Elway, Terry Bradshaw and Roger Staubach each started six.

Brady will be going against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is starting his fifth conference championship game. That puts him in a tie with Jim Kelly, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Ben Roethlisberger, Donovan McNabb and Kenny Stabler.

Brady will be one of only four quarterbacks in NFL history to start in both the AFC and NFC Championship Games. The others are Montana (49ers and Chiefs), Jay Schroeder (Raiders and Washington) and Craig Morton (Broncos and Cowboys).

The 43-year-old Brady has now played in 43 career postseason games. No one else in NFL history is close.