Urban Meyer hire gives Jaguars a boost in ticket sales

USA TODAY Sports

Only one team wins the Super Bowl each year (in case you’re not sure how this works). The goal for the rest is to win financially.

The best, but surely not the easiest, way to do that comes from generating interest. The best, and definitely not easiest, way to do that comes from winning.

When all else fails, hire a big-name coach or acquire one or more big-name players.

That’s what the Jaguars have done with the arrival of Urban Meyer. Via ESPN.com, the news quickly generated a spike in season-ticket sales. Half of the total deposits arrived on Thursday after the announcement was made.

As of Friday, the Jaguars were eight times ahead of last year’s pace.

That won’t continue without winning, but Meyer won’t have to win like he did at Ohio State. There, one or two losses created a failed season. In the NFL, five or six losses won’t kill a season.

The Buccaneers, who went 11-5 in 2020, are one win away from a Super Bowl berth.

Time will tell whether it works or not for the Jaguars and Meyer. Until there’s enough evidence to provide a clear answer, the Jaguars will win financially.