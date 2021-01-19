A.J. Brown had knee surgery today

Getty Images

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown says he has been hobbled by a knee injury that needed surgery today.

Brown posted a video on Instagram while still in the hospital after surgery, discussing the difficulty of playing on the injury.

“They told me I was done for the year in Week Two,” Brown says. “I played all year. I ended up making the Pro Bowl. Didn’t know how I was going to do it. I did it.

Brown missed Week Two and Week Three but returned after that and had an excellent season, catching 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns.