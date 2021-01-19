After meeting with Lions, Brad Holmes felt they were the right fit

Getty Images

The Lions hired Brad Holmes to be their General Manager last week, after he’d spent 18 years working for the Rams.

Holmes was an integral member of Los Angeles’ front office as the director of college scouting — a position he’d held since 2013. But now he’s transitioning to Detroit, an organization he felt was the right fit for him.

“My first interview with the Lions, I got off and I told my wife, I said, ‘I wasn’t expecting that.’ I had already been through an interview the day before and I thought it was going to be very similar, but it felt completely different,” Holmes told the team website. “I’ve always used the analogy that I felt like we were sitting around a fireplace just getting to know each other. I truly believe that is the mindset and vision of [Lions owner Sheila Ford] Hamp. She just has a genuine soul. When I got off that call I just said, ‘she’s who you want to win for.’ She just has that type of spirit.”

Holmes did not necessarily offer much in terms of personnel in the interview, but did note he will employ all the tools at his disposal when it comes to science.

“I’m under the belief that just because scouting has been done one way, it doesn’t have to be done the same way all the time,” Holmes said. “Let’s utilize that technology. That’s something we will definitely utilize here with the Lions.”