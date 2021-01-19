Antonio Brown day to day with minor knee injury

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown escaped a serious injury Sunday in New Orleans.

An MRI revealed that Brown did not suffer a serious injury and is considered day-to-day as he prepares to face the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown caught just one pass for 10 yards on Sunday against the Saints.

Assuming he’s good to go for Sunday, Brown will be one of a wealth of weapons for Tom Brady, who also has receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scott Miller and Tyler Johnson, running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones, and tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate.