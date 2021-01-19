Barriers at the entry level make it harder for minority candidates to fill the pipeline

Posted by Mike Florio on January 19, 2021, 4:15 PM EST
NFL: AUG 25 Preseason - Chiefs at Bears
Getty Images

Last year, the NFL created an incentive for developing minority coaches and executives into head coach and General Managers. Regardless of whether the incentive helps or hurts (reasonable minds differ on this point), the rule awarding draft picks to teams who lose minority assistant coaches or executives to major jobs elsewhere necessarily applies to people already in the building.

There’s a separate challenge relating to getting minority employees in the building.

Those entry-level jobs often go to relatives or friends of the head coach or other executives with the team, including ownership. When nepotism doesn’t open doors, cronyism does — it’s not what you know but who you know continues to have significant relevance in NFL team facilities.

There’s another impediment. For those who earn a job in the lower levels of the coaching staff or the front office without being related to or knowing someone in power, they need to have another source of money to cover expenses like, you know, housing and food. The low-level jobs with NFL teams often don’t pay a living wage, using lack of pay and excess work hours as some sort of bizarre training ground for proving that the employee “loves” football.

Not many people can bust their asses at a low-wage job, however. They need some other source of revenue, which necessarily prevents potentially qualified candidates from pursuing a career in football.

Throw those three factors together, and that helps further explain the inability of minority candidates to rise to the highest levels of an NFL organization. In plenty of cases, the challenge arises from getting a foot in the door.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Barriers at the entry level make it harder for minority candidates to fill the pipeline

  1. “Not many people can bust their asses at a low-wage job, however. They need some other source of revenue, which necessarily prevents potentially qualified candidates from pursuing a career in football”

    This remark implies that minorities are not as willing to make the sacrafices at the front end that they need to obtain the higher roles. Even in my career now, my first job out of college paid peanuts but you have to pay the price to get in the mix. That is part of making the cut – if you arent willing to work for peanuts to cut your teeth, the top side jobs arent for you. They require real work to get to the top.

  2. “When nepotism doesn’t open doors, cronyism does — it’s not what you know but who you know continues to have significant relevance in NFL team facilities.”
    ————————

    Then start getting to know the “right” people and go work on your networking skills. Done.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.