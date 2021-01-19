Battery charges dropped against Mackensie Alexander

Getty Images

Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was arrested for battery in Florida this summer, but the charges have now been dropped.

Alexander’s attorney Brian Pakett told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media about the dismissal on Tuesday.

The incident leading to the charges came when Alexander was looking for his father after he’d gone missing. Alexander was arrested after confronting a man who had allegedly left his father behind on a berry-picking trip.

Alexander’s father was found alive a short time later and the younger Alexander played 13 games during the 2020 season. With the charges dropped, both Alexanders can now put the entire affair behind them once and for all.