Brad Holmes: Matthew Stafford is great, I have to evaluate entire roster

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes was likely asked his thoughts on quarterback Matthew Stafford when he interviewed with the team this month and he had to expect questions about him during his introductory press conference in Detroit on Tuesday.

Holmes didn’t have to wait long. He faced a question about Stafford’s future with the organization right off the bat.

Holmes didn’t paint himself into any corners in a response that complimented the longtime Lion while stopping short of guaranteeing anything for the year to come.

“Matthew, great player,” Holmes said, via Justin Rose of WXYZ. “You appreciate how intangibles show on film, but it is my job to evaluate the entire roster. I have not had any discussions with Matthew or any player.”

Any evaluation process will include the head coach and the Lions have not made any announcments regarding the expected hire of Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell at this point. That will likely come in the near future and then the duo will embark on building their first team in Detroit.