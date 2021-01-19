Buccaneers place Jack Cichy on IR, sign Deone Bucannon to active roster

Getty Images

The Buccaneers made a few moves on Tuesday, notably placing linebacker Jack Cichy on injured reserve and signing linebacker Deone Bucannon to the active roster.

Cichy suffered a broken arm during the Buccaneers divisional-round victory over the Saints on Sunday.

Bucannon had been on Tampa Bay’s practice squad, and had appeared in the club’s two playoff games, playing special teams.

Tampa Bay also designated running back Kenjon Barner to return from IR, opening his 21-day practice window. Barner served as the Buccaneers’ returner for a few weeks late in the regular season before going on IR.