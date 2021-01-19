Calvin Johnson: Would be awesome to be first-ballot Hall of Famer

Getty Images

The voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame usually takes place in person the day before the Super Bowl, but the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a change.

The 48 selectors for the Hall of Fame will be meeting virtually on Tuesday to consider the 15 modern-era finalists along with coaching candidate Tom Flores, contributor candidate Bill Nunn, and seniors candidate Drew Pearson. One of the first-time finalists that will be under consideration is wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

Most people believe Johnson’s exploits with the Lions will make him the owner of a gold jacket, but the general feeling is that Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are the only sure first-ballot picks this year. Johnson told Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche of NFL Media that it’s human to feel bad if it doesn’t happen for him this year, but that he’s confident he’ll get to Canton.

“Of course, it will feel like a slight, I guess, if you don’t get in the first time and you’re up there, you’re a finalist,” Johnson said. “I can’t say that it wouldn’t, because we’re human, we’re emotional. But it’ll happen. I confidently feel like it’ll happen. Will it happen first time? That would be awesome. Get it out of the way. Why not?”

If Johnson does have to wait, the length of his career will likely be the reason. He spent nine years in the league and Johnson said he’s heard talk about that working against him. He said “if that’s not worthy, it is what it is” and we’re not far off from finding out how the vote goes for Johnson.