Calvin Johnson: Would be awesome to be first-ballot Hall of Famer

The voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame usually takes place in person the day before the Super Bowl, but the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a change.

The 48 selectors for the Hall of Fame will be meeting virtually on Tuesday to consider the 15 modern-era finalists along with coaching candidate Tom Flores, contributor candidate Bill Nunn, and seniors candidate Drew Pearson. One of the first-time finalists that will be under consideration is wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

Most people believe Johnson’s exploits with the Lions will make him the owner of a gold jacket, but the general feeling is that Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are the only sure first-ballot picks this year. Johnson told Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche of NFL Media that it’s human to feel bad if it doesn’t happen for him this year, but that he’s confident he’ll get to Canton.

“Of course, it will feel like a slight, I guess, if you don’t get in the first time and you’re up there, you’re a finalist,” Johnson said. “I can’t say that it wouldn’t, because we’re human, we’re emotional. But it’ll happen. I confidently feel like it’ll happen. Will it happen first time? That would be awesome. Get it out of the way. Why not?”

If Johnson does have to wait, the length of his career will likely be the reason. He spent nine years in the league and Johnson said he’s heard talk about that working against him. He said “if that’s not worthy, it is what it is” and we’re not far off from finding out how the vote goes for Johnson.

  4. ““Of course, it will feel like a slight, I guess, if you don’t get in the first time and you’re up there, you’re a finalist,” Johnson said. “I can’t say that it wouldn’t, because we’re human, we’re emotional. But it’ll happen”

    ++++++++++++++++++++++
    You deserve consideration, but its not a slight if you are not inducted at your first go round. There’s a backlog of great receivers and players ahead of you. Respect their careers. Most of them played on championship winning teams and that means something more than individual accomplishments.

  5. Calvin 100% deserves to get in. When he was a prime I’m not sure there has been any other WR, excluding Jerry Rice who can compete with not only his talent and play on the field but also his presence off the field. One can only imagine what he could have achieved had he not played on the lions (No offense Lions fans).

    Best of luck in your life after football Calvin, and you 100% deserve to be a first-ballot HOFer.

  6. Megatron was one of the most dominant WR’s to ever play the game. He should be inducted in his first year of eligibility!!

  7. I definitely don’t think he’s deserving of going in on a first ballot . Based on the criteria used on WRs to get into Canton in the past thinking there’s enough doubt about the length of his career to keep him waiting . That being said since the NFL is all about style over substance he will get in soon even if the there’s legitimate doubt if he’s worthy .

  10. Is the hall of fame about career accomplishments or greatness? He was dominant while he played, but his career numbers are not that impressive. Holt and Wayne both have margially more receptions and yards in far more games, but I would have a really hard time putting either of them in first. If the Lions had ever made a Superbowl run Johnson’s resume would be more of a sure thing.

  12. He changed the game in ways far more meaningful than simply piling up stats or changing the position. He showed other players that being loaded up on painkillers and THC just to be able to play isn’t worth wrecking your body. Players have retired in their primes before, but most notably running backs. Doing it at the WaR position was huge. If he doesn’t retire when he does, maybe Willis doesn’t. Maybe Keuchly doesn’t. True game changer. First ballot

  13. Pass. Maybe 2nd or 3rd time. Downvote if you want. If he gets in should Stafford? He stuck it out longer and helped bloat those numbers.

  14. Something about the Lions: Barry Sanders, now Calvin Johnson. Why do I get the feeling within 10 years another HOF talent will retire early as a result of that franchise?

