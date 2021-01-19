Chris Harris on Brandon Staley: Amazing how fast he’s skyrocketed

Getty Images

Chargers cornerback Chris Harris played for the Broncos before coming to L.A. in 2020 and that gives him a little more insight to new Chargers head coach Brandon Staley than others on the team.

Staley was the outside linebackers coach in Denver in 2018 and 2019 before moving on to the Rams as a defensive coordinator. Harris said that he saw Staley had the potential for bigger things when they were both in Denver, but admitted to some surprise about just how quickly he has moved up the ranks.

“I knew that he could be a D-coordinator,” Harris said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “I knew that he should be a D-coordinator. But just to see how fast he’s skyrocketed, I mean, that’s pretty amazing.”

Harris isn’t the only one surprised about Staley’s rise as he’s only been coaching in the NFL for four years, but the Chargers are sure he is the right guy despite that short time in the professional ranks. Harris agrees and said Staley will be “a great fit” at the top of the coaching hierarchy.