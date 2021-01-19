Corey Coleman suspended six games

Getty Images

Wide receiver Corey Coleman was out of the NFL during the 2020 season and any attempt to return to action will be made more difficult by league discipline handed down on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Coleman has been suspended for the first six games of the 2021 regular season. Coleman reportedly violated the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Coleman was a 2016 first-round pick by the Browns and appeared in 19 games over two seasons with the team. He was traded to the Bills in August 2018 and then made his way to the Giants when he failed to make the roster in Buffalo. He played eight games with the Giants, tore his ACL in 2019, and got released before the start of this season.

Coleman has 61 catches for 789 yards and five touchdowns for his career.