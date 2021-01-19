Davontae Harris says don’t be surprised to see him back with Ravens

Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Davontae Harris on Monday but his departure from the team may ultimately prove to be short-lived.

Harris said on his Twitter account that the decision to waive him from injured reserve was due to league roster rules and “don’t be surprised to see me again.”

Harris was placed on injured reserve by the Ravens in December due to a thigh injury and finished the season on the injured list.

Harris, a fifth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018, played in four games for the Ravens this fall after being claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos in November. Harris played the first seven games of the season with the Broncos before being let go. In those four games, Harris recorded 10 total tackles.

He appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos last year and made six starts for the team. He had 35 tackles and three passes defended.