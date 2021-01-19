Deshaun Watson is “trying to have some patience”

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has posted a message on Twitter that apparently sheds light on his current relationship with the team. Some undoubtedly will downplay the message as irrelevant to football or simply the lyrics to a song.

If it’s from a song, the song goes like this: “I been trying to have some patience, I told my momma she should pray on it.” [Editor’s note: People much more knowledgeable on these matters than me say that the line comes from Codeine Crazy by Future.]

As previously reported, Watson hasn’t used the words “trade me” because he knows that doing so crosses a point of no return. Still, the relationship has been moving in that direction.

Watson’s latest tweet implies that there’s an opening for the Texans, if they want to fix the relationship — and if they know how to do so. Their efforts, frankly, have seemingly made things worse.

The tail end of Watson’s tweet also could be a subtle, and if so delicious, jab at the reports/rumors that Texans executive V.P. of football operations Jack Easterby, faced with the prospect of a new G.M. neutering or firing Easterby, persuaded owner Cal McNair to pray for enlightenment. Enlightenment in the form of hiring a G.M. who wouldn’t want Easterby out.

Do Watson want out? It seems like he does. Within the next few weeks, he either will or won’t make his move.