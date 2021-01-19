Deshaun Watson is “trying to have some patience”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 19, 2021, 1:38 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has posted a message on Twitter that apparently sheds light on his current relationship with the team. Some undoubtedly will downplay the message as irrelevant to football or simply the lyrics to a song.

If it’s from a song, the song goes like this: “I been trying to have some patience, I told my momma she should pray on it.” [Editor’s note: People much more knowledgeable on these matters than me say that the line comes from Codeine Crazy by Future.]

As previously reported, Watson hasn’t used the words “trade me” because he knows that doing so crosses a point of no return. Still, the relationship has been moving in that direction.

Watson’s latest tweet implies that there’s an opening for the Texans, if they want to fix the relationship — and if they know how to do so. Their efforts, frankly, have seemingly made things worse.

The tail end of Watson’s tweet also could be a subtle, and if so delicious, jab at the reports/rumors that Texans executive V.P. of football operations Jack Easterby, faced with the prospect of a new G.M. neutering or firing Easterby, persuaded owner Cal McNair to pray for enlightenment. Enlightenment in the form of hiring a G.M. who wouldn’t want Easterby out.

Do Watson want out? It seems like he does. Within the next few weeks, he either will or won’t make his move.

18 responses to “Deshaun Watson is “trying to have some patience”

  1. Unless they can reap a Herschel Walker style trade, Houston would be better off to keep him. But they aren’t that smart.

  2. Deshaun Watson is extremely immature & unprofessional. He won’t return his employers phone calls but he has plenty of time to whine on Twitter. Immature & unprofessional. Doesn’t he know these drama queen antics of his looks bad to all future employers? What a dunce.

  5. Miami’s 2 1st round picks (3, 18), a 2nd round pick (21 or 22), and Tua. Call it a day.

  7. Pray on patience? What? You are not a GM. You are not a game changing QB. You don’t win. You don’t make others better as people or players. You should rip up your contract so they can actually trade you.

  8. He could “Retire” at any time……I once was a Watson fan, now just disgusted with another spoiled selfish athlete. If he wanted to be guaranteed “input” into these types of decisions, his agent should have negotiated with the team to have this included before signing that Mega contract only months ago. Of course, that would have probably cost him a few of his millions so….smh….

  9. “Do Watson want out? It seems like he does. Within the next few weeks, he either will or won’t make his move.”

    Well…I either will be or won’t be holding my breath.

  10. He signed a huge contract and now we are supposed to feel sorry for him because he wants to leave? That’s a big no. This isn’t the NBA.

  12. It sounds like Deshaun is looking at skin color first as the determining factors for these hires. Buyer beware.

  13. There is a direct correlation with how much a QB posts on Twitter with how successful they are as a QB. So far, it’s not looking good for Watson.

  16. Why is saying trade me the point of no return? He can say it all he wants, but can’t Houston just say no?

  18. ESPN spent a lot of time talking today about how the Jets should go for him. Of course now Watson is backing off saying he’ll have some patience and we can make this work in Houston. Leaving Houston for NY would be the ultimate “the grass isn’t always greener” scenario.

