Eagles interviewing Nick Sirianni for head coach

Getty Images

The Eagles are continuing their head coaching search with another offensive mind.

Philadelphia is interviewing Colts’ offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sirianni has been with the Colts since Frank Reich took over as head coach in 2018. He spent the previous five seasons with the Chargers, serving as an offensive quality control coach, quarterbacks coach, and wide receivers coach. He worked with Reich in San Diego from 2013-2015.

Sirianni is one of several offensive assistant coaches the Eagles have interviewed, as the team ostensibly tries to find a coach who can help Carson Wentz rebound after a poor 2020 season. But Philadelphia also reportedly spoke with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles on Monday.