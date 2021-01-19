Former Rams, Bears running back Jon Arnett dies at 85

Getty Images

Jon Arnett, a five-time Pro Bowl selection during a 10-year career with the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears, died of heart failure on Saturday at the age of 85, according to the Associated Press.

A standout running back at USC, Arnett was the second overall pick of the 1957 NFL Draft by the hometown Rams. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons for the Rams and was named a first-team All-Pro in 1958 after rushing for 683 yards and six touchdowns.

After seven seasons with the Rams, Arnett moved on to play three season for the Bears from 1964-66 before leaving the game.

“Jaguar Jon” still holds the record for longest kickoff return in Rams history with a 105-yard return against the Detroit Lions in 1961.

Arnett was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001.