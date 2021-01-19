How are Patriots fans feeling about Tom Brady’s success?

USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady didn’t leave the Patriots for a division rival but for a team in the other conference. A team that the Patriots play once ever four years. A team that currently is making a Super Bowl run in a season that didn’t result in New England qualifying for the playoffs.

So what do Patriots fans think of Brady’s success with the Buccaneers? Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston joined Tuesday’s PFT PM to discuss that and other topics.

As Curran explained it, the question hinges on whether a given fan has primary loyalty to Brady or to Patriots coach Bill Belichick. But here’s what’s undeniable: As Curran noted, Brady has won two playoff games without Belichick, and Belichick has only ever won one playoff game without Brady.

Curran also addressed where Belichick falls on a spectrum that has Belichick in a a TB12 jersey at one end and poking a pin into a Brady voodoo doll at the other.

Spoiler: Belichick is far closer to witch doctor than fanboy.