Jalen Ramsey: I feel like I probably had the best year of my career thus far

Getty Images

When the Rams traded for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, they wanted to set up one of the league’s best units with Ramsey starring in the secondary and defensive tackle Aaron Donald leading the defensive front.

That came to fruition in 2020 under coordinator Brandon Staley, as Los Angeles finished No. 1 in yards allowed and points allowed — results that helped Staley become the head coach of the cross-town Chargers.

Ramsey finished the year with an interception and nine passes defensed in 15 games, making the most of the few opportunities when quarterbacks passed to a receiver he was covering. Ramsey was named a first-team All-Pro for the second time and also earned his fourth Pro Bowl berth.

“The year didn’t end how we wanted it to as a team, but there are some positives to take away from it,” Ramsey said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “Personally, for me, I feel like I had probably my best year in my NFL career thus far. I feel like I put out the best body of work out that I’ve ever put out.”

The Rams signed Ramsey to a five-year, $105 million extension at the start of the regular season. It’s a hefty price tag, but so far Ramsey has shown he’s worth it.