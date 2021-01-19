Kareem Hunt: It didn’t hurt more to lose to the Chiefs

Getty Images

One of the most prominent storylines heading the Browns and Chiefs divisional-round matchup was Kareem Hunt‘s return to Kansas City.

Hunt called the matchup “personal,” as he’s familiar with many Chiefs players and coaches from his time with the franchise. But Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of Kansas City’s personnel who spoke with the media last week simply wished Hunt well.

Hunt ended up with 32 yards rushing and a touchdown, and he also caught a pass for two yards in Cleveland’s 22-17 loss. And on Tuesday, Hunt said losing to his former team didn’t make matters worse.

“I love those guys. It don’t hurt more. That’s a good football team. Good people all around over there,” Hunt said, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

Hunt was one member of the Browns’ strong two-pronged rushing attack in 2020, finishing the regular season with 1,145 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns. Cleveland signed him to a two-year, $13.25 million contract extension in September keeping him tied to the franchise through 2022.