Mark Ingram, Robert Griffin III won’t be eligible to play for another team until 2021 season

With the Ravens waiving running back Mark Ingram on Tuesday and quarterback Robert Griffin III on Monday, some have wondered whether either player could be claimed by one of the remaining playoff teams.

The answer is no.

Teams can waive players now. However, the waiver claims aren’t processed until after the Super Bowl.

So why waive them now, when they can simply be released after the Super Bowl? Per a league source, some players have asked to be waived, thinking that someone may claim their contracts. Also, it doesn’t hurt to have a reputation with veterans that the Ravens will put you on the market quickly and not squat on your contract rights.

For Ingram, no team is going to claim the $5 million contract of a running back on the wrong side of 30. And if a team were willing to do that, that team possibly would pay more to sign Ingram on the open market — especially if other teams were trying to sign him.

He’ll be a free agent in time, because no one will be claiming the contract. Regardless, none of the final four teams will have the ability to claim Ingram’s contract for the conference championship games or the Super Bowl.