Matthew Judon has “no clue” what will happen this offseason

Matthew Judon ended last season on track for unrestricted free agency, but the Ravens didn’t let the pass rusher hit the open market.

Judon got the franchise tag and didn’t sign a long-term deal, so he’s back in a similar position this year. He had 50 tackles, six sacks, and 21 quarterback hits during the regular season and a stripped Bills quarterback Josh Allen of the ball on a sack last Sunday, but the Bills recovered and went on to eliminate the Ravens.

Judon said his five years in Baltimore have “been a hell of a ride” and he doesn’t know what will happen from here.

“But as me personally, I have no clue,” Judon said, via the team’s website. “I don’t really know. I’m not in those meetings. I’m not the higher-ups. If they want me here, like I said, this is home. This has been home since I got in the NFL, but if not, I enjoyed my five years.”

Yannick Ngakoue, Tyus Bowser, Pernell McPhee, and Jihad Ward are also headed for free agency, so the Ravens have a lot of decisions to make on the edges of their defense.