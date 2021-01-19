Michael Thomas likely to have ankle ligament surgery

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas injured his ankle in the first week of the regular season and he may finally go for surgery to address the issue now that his season is over.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Thomas is likely to have surgery to repair a torn deltoid ligament and other ligament damage in the ankle. It’s not clear when a final decision will be made.

Thomas did not return until Week 9 after his initial injury and then missed the final three games of the regular season before returning for the team’s two playoff games. Thomas had five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown against the Bears, but got shut out in last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Drew Brees has not made any official announcement yet about his future yet, but any Saints quarterback would benefit from having a healthy Thomas for the 2021 season.