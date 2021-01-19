NFL had nine positive COVID-19 tests last week

Getty Images

With fewer teams still alive in the playoffs, the NFL has seen a drop in the number of COVID-19 tests being administered by teams each week.

That number dropped from 17,459 ahead of Wild Card weekend to 9,873 going into the divisional round of playoffs. The number of overall new positive tests dropped alongside that number.

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced that there were three positive tests for players for the second week in a row. There were also six positive tests for other team personnel. There had been 22 positives in that group the previous week.

With four teams left, the testing numbers will drop once again this week. If all goes well for the league, the same will be true of the positive results.