Rams won’t let Kevin O’Connell leave for Chargers

Getty Images

The Chargers hired former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their next head coach, and he was interested in bringing Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell with him. But the Rams won’t allow that.

The Rams have blocked O’Connell from interviewing with the Chargers, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

Assistant coaches who are under contract need to have their current teams’ permission to interview with another team. O’Connell may see the Chargers as a potential promotion because he would be calling the plays with the Chargers, while head coach Sean McVay calls the plays on the Rams. But the Rams are under no obligation to let O’Connell go.

McVay previously allowed former Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to leave and become offensive coordinator of the Titans, and a year later LaFleur became head coach of the Packers. It’s easy to see why O’Connell would hope to move in the same direction toward his own goal of becoming a head coach. But McVay is going to keep O’Connell in place.