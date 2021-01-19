Ravens DB coach Jesse Minter set to be Vanderbilt’s defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Ravens are set to lose another defensive assistant coach to a defensive coordinator position on the collegiate level.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reports that defensive backs coach Jesse Minter is set to be the new defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt. Linebackers coach Mike Macdonald left to become the defensive coordinator at Michigan after the Ravens lost to the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Minter joined the Ravens staff in 2017 as a quality control coach and moved up to defensive backs coach this season. He was the defensive coordinator at Georgia State for four years before moving to Baltimore.

Minter, who is the son of longtime NFL and NCAA assistant Rick Minter, also worked for Brian Kelly at Cincinnati. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea came to the school after working for Kelly at Notre Dame.