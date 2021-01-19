Ravens officially waive Mark Ingram

Getty Images

The writing was on the wall for running back Mark Ingram when he was a healthy scratch for two of the final three games of the 2020 regular season and remained on the bench for the team’s two postseason games.

Baltimore did not wait until the offseason to part ways with Ingram, however. Word that they’d waive him broke on Monday and the team made it official with a farewell from General Manager Eric DeCosta on Tuesday.

“We are making the tough business decision to terminate Mark Ingram’s contract,” DeCosta said in a statement. “Mark is a talented winner who brought passion, toughness, leadership and chemistry to the Ravens. He contributed in so many meaningful ways on and off the field, and we wish him the very best as he continues his career.”

Ingram has one year left on his contract if a team wants to claim him on waivers. The move would not go through until after the Super Bowl and they’d be taking on a $5 million salary for next season.