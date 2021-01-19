Report: Bears interview Colts DBs coach Jonathan Gannon for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Chicago Bears interview Indianapolis Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon for their defensive coordinator vacancy on Tuesday, according to Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com.

Gannon just completed his third season with the Colts as their defensive backs coach. He joined Frank Reich’s staff in 2018 after a four-year run as an assistant defensive backs coach and quality control coach with the Minnesota Vikings. He has also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

The Bears are looking for a new coordinator after Chuck Pagano elected to retire at the end of the season. Chicago has also been interested in Cowboys assistant George Edwards and former New York Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher.