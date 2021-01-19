Report: Bears interviewed James Bettcher for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Bears’ search for a new defensive coordinator includes a coach who spent 2020 out of the NFL.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears have interviewed James Bettcher. They are looking for a new coordinator because Chuck Pagano retired at the end of the season.

Bettcher spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons running the defenses for former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. He also spent three years as the defensive coordinator in Arizona after Todd Bowles left to become the Jets head coach.

Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards is interviewing with the team on Tuesday and the team has also requested an interview with Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon.