Report: Bears interviewing George Edwards for defensive coordinator today

The Bears are moving forward in their search to replace retired defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano.

Chicago is interviewing Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards for the job today, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Bears put in the request to interview Edwards on Monday.

Edwards was Minnesota’s defensive coordinator from 2014-2019 before heading to Dallas under Mike McCarthy in 2020. He interviewed for the Cowboys vacant defensive coordinator job earlier this month before that job went to former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.

Pagano spent two years with the Bears, who hired him to replace Vic Fangio when he became the Broncos head coach.