Report: Eagles interested in interviewing John Fassel

Getty Images

The Eagles have cast a wide net in their coaching search and it may be getting wider.

Philadelphia is interested in interviewing Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel, according to a report from Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Fassel spent eight seasons as the Rams’ special teams coordinator under Jeff Fisher and Sean McVay before moving on to Dallas under Mike McCarthy in 2020. He served as Los Angeles’ interim head coach for the final three games of 2016, with the Rams going 0-3. He’s long been considered one of the league’s best special teams coordinators, coming up with creative fakes, returns, and blocks.

Fassel, 47, is the son of former Giants head coach Jim Fassel.