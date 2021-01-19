Report: Eagles interviewing Kellen Moore on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Eagles are reportedly doubling up on head coaching interviews on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is interviewing Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni also met with the Eagles Tuesday.

Moore recently signed a new contract with the Cowboys. That move came after meeting with Boise State about his alma mater’s head coaching job, but the new deal may not be enough to keep him in Dallas if Tuesday’s meeting goes well.

The Eagles fired Doug Pederson just over a week ago and they have interviewed a number of candidates over that span. They are set to meet with Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Wednesday and there’s also word that they’d like to interview Cowboys special teams coach John Fassell.