Report: Eagles to interview Dennis Allen on Wednesday

The Eagles’ head coaching search will continue tomorrow with another defensive candidate.

Philadelphia will interview New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Wednesday, per a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Allen has been the Saints defensive coordinator since 2015. He began his tenure with the club as a senior defensive assistant but was promoted when head coach Sean Payton fired coordinator Rob Ryan in November of that same year.

Prior to that, Allen spent just over two seasons as the Raiders head coach from 2012-2014. Oakland went 4-12 in 2012 and 2013. Allen was fired after the Raiders started 0-4 in 2014 to give him a 8-28 head coaching record.

The Saints finished the 2020 season No. 4 in yards allowed and No. 5 in points allowed.

Though Philadelphia’s next head coach will likely be tasked with helping fix quarterback Carson Wentz, the Eagles aren’t just looking at offensive candidates. The club interviewed Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and is reportedly interested in speaking with Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel.