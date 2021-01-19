Report: Jaguars hiring Trent Baalke as G.M.

USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars did their General Manager hiring a little differently than other teams. The team hired is head coach first, before the G.M.

The Jaguars announced Urban Meyer as their head coach Thursday. They are nearing an announcement on their G.M.

NFL Media reports that Jacksonville has settled on Trent Baalke, giving him a promotion from director of player personnel.

Baalke joined the Jaguars in that role last February. He became interim G.M. when the team fired Dave Caldwell in November.

Baalke is a veteran of 20-plus years in the NFL. He spent 12 seasons with the 49ers, including six as the team’s General Manager.

The 49ers fired Baalke after the 2016 season.

San Francisco went 51-44-1 during Baalke’s time as G.M., with three consecutive NFC title game appearances and a Super Bowl appearance.

In 2011, Baalke earned NFL executive of the year, as selected by Pro Football Weekly and the Pro Football Writers of America, after helping transform a 6-10 team into a 13-3 team in his first season as G.M.

The 49ers produced 24 All-Pro selections and 35 Pro Bowl nods during Baalke’s time.

The Jaguars also interviewed former Browns General Manager Ray Farmer, former Giants General Manager Jerry Reese, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and former Texans G.M. Rick Smith.