Report: Jim O’Neil departing Raiders staff to be Northwestern’s defensive coordinator

USA TODAY Sports

After spending three seasons with the Raiders, Jim O’Neil is heading back to college.

O’Neil will be Northwestern’s defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports. O’Neil served as the Raiders’ senior defensive assistant in 2018 and was the defensive backs coach for the last two years. He previously worked for Northwestern in 2003-2004 as a graduate assistant/DBs coach. Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald was also a defensive assistant for the program back then.

O’Neil’s departure from the Raiders’ staff isn’t much of a surprise. The club hired Gus Bradley to be defensive coordinator to replace Paul Guenther, who was fired in December. Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli served as the interim coordinator for the rest of the season and will be retained.

But Bradley is bringing over at least a pair of his assistants from the Chargers. According to Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, former L.A. defensive backs coach Ron Milus and linebackers coach Richard Smith will join the Las Vegas staff.