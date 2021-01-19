Lemuel Jeanpierre promoted to Dolphins OL coach

Getty Images

The Dolphins are making another change to their offensive coaching staff.

The team announced that they have promoted Lemuel Jeanpierre from assistant offensive line coach to replace Steve Marshall as the team’s offensive line coach. The Dolphins are also set to hire a new offensive coordinator after Chan Gailey’s resignation earlier this month.

Jeanpierre just finished his first season on Brian Flores’ Miami staff. He spent a year with the Seahawks and two years with the Raiders prior to going to Miami.

Jeanpierre also spent six seasons playing for the Seahawks. He was part of the Super Bowl XLVII champions.