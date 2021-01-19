Report: Maurice Linguist leaves Cowboys for Michigan

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist is leaving to become the co-defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan, Matt Zenitz of AL.com reports.

Linguist, a longtime college assistant before joining the Cowboys for the 2020 season, will help Mike Macdonald replace Don Brown. The Wolverines hired Macdonald from the Ravens.

Linguist, 36, played defensive back at Baylor. He has coached the secondary at Texas A&M, Minnesota, Mississippi State and Iowa State and also has coached at the University of Buffalo, James Madison, Valdosta State and Baylor.

In 2017, in his only season at Minnesota, the Gophers ranked 11th nationally in passing defense (174.5 yards per game) and allowed only 16 passing touchdowns, which tied for 22nd in the FBS.

The Cowboys hired Joe Whitt Jr. as their secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator to work with Dan Quinn.