Report: Panthers hiring Tony Sparano Jr. as assistant OL coach

The Panthers are hiring Tony Sparano Jr. as their assistant offensive line coach, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports.

He served in the same role for the Jaguars for four seasons.

Sparano was the tight ends coach on the Bills’ staff with current Panthers offensive line coach Pat Meyer from 2015-16.

He began his NFL career with the Dolphins in 2011 as offensive quality control coach. He went to the Jets as a season intern in 2012 and worked his way up to offensive intern in 2013 and offensive assistant in 2014.