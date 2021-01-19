Report: Rams focused on Raheem Morris as next defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Rams need a new defensive coordinator with Brandon Staley moving to a different locker room at SoFi Stadium as the head coach of the Chargers and they’ve reportedly identified their No. 1 choice for the job.

NFL Media reports that the Rams want to hire Raheem Morris to run the defense. Morris was the defensive coordinator for the Falcons before taking on interim head coach duties after Dan Quinn was fired this season.

Morris has also been mentioned as a candidate for the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator opening, so there would seem to be a pretty good chance that he’s running someone’s defense this September.

If Morris is choosing between the two jobs, the presence of defensive tackle Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and others who helped the Rams rank first in points and yards allowed may help swing things in the Rams’ favor.