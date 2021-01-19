Rod Graves: Disparity in opportunities for Black coaches is “mind-boggling”

“There are many outstanding Black men and other men and women of color in the NFL,” Graves said. “The pipeline is as strong as it has ever been. The issue is not in the sufficiency of numbers; the problem is in the limited number of leadership opportunities given.

“The disparity in opportunities is mind-boggling. It is unfortunate that the performances of coordinators like Eric Bieniemy, Todd Bowles, Byron Leftwich, Leslie Frasier, and Joe Woods, may not meet what appears as ‘ever-evolving standards’ for becoming a Black Head Coach in the NFL. The prospect for second chances is proving to be even more elusive. The same applies to executives like Jerry Reese, Rick Smith, Reggie McKenzie, and others. All capable of providing the vision, leadership, and expertise to lead a championship effort.”

The Rooney Rule mandates certain standards when it comes to interviewing candidates. Nothing stops an owner from locking onto a white candidate and hiring him after checking the boxes of the Rooney Rule. That’s what the Raiders did three years ago with Jon Gruden. That’s what the Jaguars did this year with Urban Meyer.

Fear of litigation forced the establishment of the Rooney Rule a generation ago. There is no current fear of litigation, or other more meaningful changes would be made. Ultimately, it could take the reality of litigation — and a public trial in open court — to make a real difference.