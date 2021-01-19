Ryan Nielsen will stay with Saints

Getty Images

Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen will stay in New Orleans after LSU tried to hire him away to be its defensive coordinator.

Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reports that Nielsen will remain on the Saints’ staff.

Nielsen appeared to have a deal done with LSU, but the Saints reportedly told him his contract prevents him from leaving. NFL coaches who are under contract are often prohibited from leaving for another NFL team, but it’s rare that a contract blocks a coach from leaving for a college job.

The Saints gave Nielsen a new three-year contract and the title of assistant head coach, according to ESPN.

Nielsen has spent four seasons as the Saints’ defensive line coach. He previously spent four years at North Carolina State.