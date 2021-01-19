Sarah Thomas will be first woman official at Super Bowl; Carl Cheffers to ref

Posted by Josh Alper on January 19, 2021, 2:14 PM EST
The NFL announced the officiating crew for Super Bowl LV on Tuesday.

Carl Cheffers has been named the referee for the game. He was the referee for Super Bowl LI and has officiated 17 playoff games over the course of his career.

Down judge Sarah Thomas will be part of Cheffers’ crew. Thomas will be the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl. She is also the first woman to officiate any NFL game.

“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said in a statement. “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”

Umpire Fred Bryan, line judge Rusty Baynes, field judge James Coleman, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Dino Paganelli, and replay official Mike Wimmer make up the rest of the crew. Coleman joins Thomas in making their Super Bowl debuts while the other officials will be working in the game for the second time.

Sarah Thomas will be first woman official at Super Bowl; Carl Cheffers to ref

  1. Did I get this comment in before everyone chimes in with their “The NFL is so ‘woke’ now” comments?

  2. The fact her name has never been brought up in even a small controversy shows that she is doing her job at a high level. If she was making mistakes you would hear about it.

  3. Congratulations to her. The best thing anyone can say about her is that we never talk about her. The only time we talk about refs is when they blow it. We never hear her name.

  6. Lets makes huge deal about it. Need interviews and the hypetrain so the NFL can look good.

  7. Well congrats to her. Hopefully she made it based on performance and not because of her gender.

  8. How old is she? Just wondering if ageism is thrown out the window for male officials who actually worked their whole lives to get a chance to be there vs. those who “absolutely were” fast-tracked.

  11. As long as the woman is a good official, it shouldn’t matter what gender the person is.
    Uh oh….that’s not PC

  12. Pretty sure she’s mid-40s

  14. For those who claim she is doing a great job because she is never talked about, how much have you heard about Jerry Bergman, Derick Bowers, Ed Camp, Mike Carr, Kevin Codey, Mark Hittner, Patrick Holt, Frank LeBlanc, Dana McKenzie, Jim Mello, David Oliver, Kent Payne, Jerod Phillips, Danny Short, Tom Stephan and Patrick Turner? Nothing? Maybe it’s just that down judges are never talked about, and we have no idea how good she is at her job.

  15. It’s sad that we can’t say congrats without some doubt of a quota being filled. If they’re among the best who cares about gender or color. Todays news coverage forces us to be skeptical.

