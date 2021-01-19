Taylor Embree, Miles Austin to join Jets coaching staff

Getty Images

Robert Saleh continues to fill out his staff in his first days as head coach of the Jets.

According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, Saleh is hiring Taylor Embree to be New York’s running backs coach and Miles Austin to be the team’s wide receivers coach.

Embree played his college ball at UCLA before transitioning into coaching. He spent 2017-2019 with the 49ers as an offensive quality control coach before going to Colorado to coach tight ends in 2020.

Austin also coached with Saleh in San Francisco, spending the 2019 season with the team as an offensive quality control coach. Austin caught 361 passes for 5,273 yards with 37 touchdowns in his 10-year pro career. He spent his first eight seasons with the Cowboys.