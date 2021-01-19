Terry Fontenot: Falcons plan to draft best player available

Getty Images

New Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot will have myriad important decisions to make in his time with the franchise. But one coming up sooner than later will be who the Falcons choose to draft at No. 4 overall.

Atlanta hasn’t made a selection in he top five since drafting Matt Ryan with the third pick in 2008. Ideally, they won’t pick that high again for another decade, so it’s important that they get this pick right.

To that end, Fontenot made it clear all positions are on the table and Atlanta won’t be drafting for need.

“You definitely want to take the best player available,” Fontenot said, via William McFadden of the team’s website. “There’s not going to be a position where you say, ‘Oh, we’re good there, we’re not going to draft there.'”

That leaves open a lot of possibilities for the Falcons, not just at the fourth pick, but also throughout the draft. And with a team that’s gone 18-30 over the past three seasons, there are plenty of areas for improvement.