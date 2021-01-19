Tom Brady campaigns for Richard Seymour to make the Hall of Fame

Getty Images

When Tom Brady is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he hopes to see former teammate Richard Seymour wearing a gold jacket waiting for him.

Seymour is one of the Hall of Fame finalists whose case is being voted on today, and Brady wrote on Twitter that Seymour is very deserving.

“I would love to see Richard Seymour inducted into NFL HOF,” Brady wrote. “Not only was he a dominant player but a team-first, selfless player who played championship football each & every week. He was a cornerstone of the Patriots dynasty & deserves to be recognized for his contributions to football history.”

Seymour replied on Twitter that he’s rooting for Brady to win his seventh Super Bowl ring, and that Brady would be going for his eighth if the Giants hadn’t held Seymour on the famous “helmet catch” play in Super Bowl XLII.

As Brady’s teammate in New England, Seymour won three Super Bowl rings. In all Seymour played 12 seasons, eight with the Patriots and four with the Raiders, and was a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro.