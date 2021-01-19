Tom Brady closing in on 12,000 yards, 80 touchdowns in postseason career

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has rewritten the postseason record book, and in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game he may reach another couple of impressive and unprecedented milestones.

Brady only has to pass for 32 yards on Sunday to reach 12,000 yards in the postseason in his career. That’s easily the best in NFL history; Peyton Manning threw for 7,339 yards in the postseason, and no one else even has 6,000 postseason passing yards.

Brady also needs three touchdown passes to reach 80 in the postseason career. That’s also by far the most in NFL history; Joe Montana is in second place with 45 in his career. Aaron Rodgers, the other quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, has 42 touchdown passes in his playoff career, so if he throws four against the Buccaneers, he’ll move past Montana and be second only to Brady.

Brady also owns the NFL postseason records for games played, games started, games as the winning quarterback, passes thrown and passes completed.