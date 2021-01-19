Washington set to hire G.M. Marty Hurney today

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is set to hire General Manager Marty Hurney today.

The deal between Hurney and Washington is being finalized and should be announced today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 65-year-old Hurney was the Panthers’ G.M. from 2002 to 2012 and again from 2017 to 2020. Washington coach Ron Rivera was the Panthers’ head coach from 2011 to 2019, so the two of them have a good working relationship and will be on the same page about the future of the franchise.

Martin Mayhew and Ryan Cowden were among the other candidates for the Washington G.M. job.