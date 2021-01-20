Aaron Rodgers: Packers’ Week Six loss to Buccaneers doesn’t matter now

Getty Images

The Packers suffered their worst loss of the season in Week Six, when they went to Tampa Bay and lost 38-10 to the Buccaneers. As they prepare for a rematch in the NFC Championship Game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t too worried about that.

Rodgers told Pat McAfee that what happened in the regular season doesn’t matter now, noting that the Buccaneers suffered a blowout loss of their own to the Saints in the regular season, only to beat the Saints in the playoffs.

“I think the Week Six game matters as much as when the Saints went to their place and beat them 38-3,” Rodgers said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

The oddsmakers seem to agree with Rodgers: Despite the Buccaneers winning by 28 when the teams met in the regular season, the Packers are three-point favorites on Sunday.