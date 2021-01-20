AJ Dillon limited in Wednesday practice

Getty Images

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said running back would do some work in the club’s first practice for the NFC Championship Game. As it turns out, the rookie running back was one of several limited players on the injury report.

Dillon (quad) being limited after he had to exit Saturday’s game against the Rams is a decent sign for his potential availability this weekend.

Kicker Mason Crosby got tackled after an errant snap led to a broken play on a PAT attempt in last Saturday’s matchup and he was limited with a shoulder injury on Wednesday.

Linebacker Za’Darius Smith (thumb), wide receiver Allen Lazard (wrist/back), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/ankle), linebacker Krys Barnes, defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion), tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee), tight end Rick Wagner (knee), and running back Jamaal Williams (ankle) were also limited.

Safety Will Redmond (knee) was full.

The Packers did not have any players out on Wednesday.